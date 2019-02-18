South Africa, Turkey will help Ghana develop aviation sector — Envoys

South Africa and Turkey have expressed their commitment to support Ghana to achieve its vision of creating a strong and formidable aviation sector.
According to the envoys of the two countries, the level of commitment of the government of Ghana to have a vibrant aviation sector was very commendable, particularly considering the positive impact the sector had on economic activities.
The South African High Commissioner in Accra, Madam Lulu Xingwala, and the Ambassador of Turkey, Dr Ozlem Ergun Ulueren, expressed their governments’ commitment to the cause, when they paid separate courtesy calls on the Aviation Minister, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, in Accra last Friday.
Mr Joseph Kofi Adda interacting with the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Lulu Xingwala.
Bilateral relations
Touching on the bilateral relations between Ghana and South Africa, Madam Xingwala said her country, through its airports management company, the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), would continue to lend the needed technological and training assistance to Ghana to ensure effective management practices at Ghana’s airports.
"We are going to train more technicians in Ghana to ensure that they are well equipped to service and work on planes that operate in the various Ghanaian airports," she said.
In addition, she said, South African Airways (SAA) would also cooperate with local airlines in Ghana to enhance their travel operations.
She disclosed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between SAA and African World Airlines (AWA), a Ghanaian airline company.
The MoU would formalise and strengthen the resolve of SAA to execute its mentorship operation and assistance to AWA.
More investment
For her part, Dr Uluerun said the Turkish government, in its dealings with Ghana, would target the aviation sector as one of its key investment areas.
She said efforts would be concentrated on ensuring that Turkish investors who wanted to do business in Ghana would prioritise the aviation sector.
She added that training opportunities with Turkish Airlines would be provided for pilots of local airlines to give them more experience and exposure in the discharge of their duties.
Going forward, Dr Uluerun said, the Turkish government would provide the needed infrastructure for the various airports in Ghana.
Appreciation
Welcoming the envoys, Mr Adda said the commitment made by the two countries to support Ghana to develop its aviation sector was welcoming news.
He said, plans by the government to reintroduce the national airline were in advanced stages, thereby necessitating the need to consult forerunners in the aviation sector to adopt strategies to ensure a successful return.
He said the successful commencement of the national airline would enhance connectivity, particularly with other African countries.
The minister appealed to the Turkish Ambassador for the reservation of a quota of jobs for Ghanaians when Turkish investors began to develop airport areas as envisaged.