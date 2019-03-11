Revive spirit of communal labour — Carlos Ahenkorah

The Kwaebibirem Rural Bank last Wednesday handed over a two-unit classroom block it built for the Asuom Presbyterian Primary School to authorities of the school.
The bank donated the school building to replace the one that was destroyed in a rainstorm in June 2018.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, said the building, which cost GH¢30,000, was constructed with part of the bank’s profit it in the last financial year, adding that it was also the bank’s corporate social responsibility to the people.
Mr Ahenkorah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Tema West, urged the chiefs and people of Asuom to revisit the old days when communal labour was used to support community projects.
“I am appealing to nananom and citizens of Asuom to consider using communal labour to support government projects and any other project in our towns and villages.
“The bank was initially not expecting the cost of the building to be very high because we counted residents providing some form of communal labour in support of the project.
There are carpenters, masons and artisans of all kinds among us and yet no one came forward to offer assistance which could have led to reducing cost,” Mr Ahenkorah said.
Mr Ahenkorah expressed his appreciation to the General Manager of the bank, Mr Michael Agyeibi Agyekum, and his staff for their hard work and called on residents of Asuom, Abaam, Tweapease, Bomso, Kwae, Kade, Pramkese, Boadua, Asamankese and in all the operational areas of the bank to do business with the Kwaebibirem Rural Bank because it was the preferred bank of choice and currently the Rural Bank of the Year.
For his part, the General Manager of the bank, Mr Agyekum, said the bank intervened to construct the classroom block so that the teachers and schoolchildren would have a conducive environment for teaching and learning.
Appreciation
The Chief of Asuom, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, chaired the function to hand over the building. He thanked the bank for its kind gesture and gave an assurance to revive the spirit of communal labour in Asuom.
The Pastor of the Asuom Presbyterian Church, Rev. George Amo Takyi, also commended the board, management and staff of the bank for providing the school building.
The Kwaebibirem Municipal Director of Education, Mr Samuel Otopah, said the education directorate was indebted to the bank for the immeasurable support it gave to education in the municipality.
He urged other corporate bodies in the municipality to also step forward and assist in whatever way they could.