DRA Ghana presents bursaries to 3 KNUST students

DRA Ghana Limited, a mining engineering company in Ghana, has presented bursaries to three brilliant but needy second year students with the College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The bursary will cover their academic facility user fees, accommodation and books for the entire duration of their course at the university.
A student each was selected from the department of Civil Engineering and Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Departments.
Presentation
The beneficiary students were presented with their bursaries last Thursday at the 6th College of Engineering Students and Industrial Awards programme.
The Country Manager of DRA Ghana Limited, Mr Augustine Agyei Okyere, said the company had taken the decision to help build the human resource needed in the engineering field by supporting brilliant but needy students in engineering to complete their courses.
For a start, he said, the company was limiting its support to the College of Engineering and that depending on the success of the programme, it would be extended to cover other departments as well as reach out to other universities.
According to Mr Okyere, there was the need for engineers in the country to help build the country’s mining industry and other areas of the economy where their expertise was needed.
As part of the bursary, the beneficiary students will be offered industrial attachment opportunities when on vacation and will also be having mentors to guide them in their studies, particularly with regard to the practical aspects of their academic work.
Employment opportunities
Besides the bursary, he said the company would offer opportunity to the three engineering students to be trained in the engineering culture pertaining to DRA Ghana in preparation for employment.
Mr Okyere said while it would be ideal to have the beneficiaries work for the company after completing school, nothing would tie them to the company and they could opt to work for other companies where their services might be needed.
DRA Engineering
DRA is an engineering consultancy firm in Ghana that has its headquarters in South Africa.
According to Mr Okyere, DRA was very instrumental in setting up Asanko Gold Mine, Preseus Gold mine and Golden Star Mine and is currently working with Newmont Ghana Limited in erecting their mines while offering services in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering.
In addition to helping mining companies to set up their mines, he said, DRA also provided services in renewable energy using wind mills. He said the company also built water treatment plants, processed minerals and was engaged in reclaiming land from the sea.