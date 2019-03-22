Female workers of Coca Cola Company donate to La General Hospital

Female workers of the Coca Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited last Friday presented medical equipment and supplies worth about GH¢25,000 to the La General Hospital in Accra.
Funds for purchasing the items were mobilised from contributions by the women to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, which was celebrated globally on March 8.
The items included BP Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Foetal Dopplers (used for monitoring the heartbeat of babies in the womb), and bedside lockers. Others were soap dispensers, bedsheets, blankets and assorted Coca Cola beverages.
At a brief presentation ceremony, the HR Business Partner for Employee Relationships, Ms Francoise Cleland, said the donation, which was meant for use by the Women and Child Ward of the hospital, was made following the hospital’s own needs assessment, and based on a request by women workers of Coca Cola.
“The women of Coca Cola Bottling Company, in collaboration with management, would like to present these medical equipment to mothers and babies of La General Hospital.
We are very, very concerned about women’s empowerment and for this reason, we have come to donate to the community and to the women”, she said.
The Medical Superintendent of the La General Hospital, Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, who received the equipment on behalf of management and staff, thanked the workers for the kind gesture and said the donation was made at the right time.
“Thank you very much for thinking about La General Hospital. We know we are quite a distance from you, yet you think about us and on your own, decided to donate this critical equipment, and we are indeed grateful for supporting us to provide comfort for patients.”