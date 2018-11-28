Work on Kumasi Airport expansion progresses steadily

Work is progressing on the second phase of the Kumasi Airport which consists of building a new terminal and expanding the existing one to accommodate more passengers.
There will also be an extension of the runway and the building of a bigger car park.
When completed, the facelift will bring the Kumasi Airport to an international standard.
Currently, all the concrete columns for the new terminal have been erected, and the withholding wall is currently under construction.
Inspection
During an inspection of the project, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, expressed satisfaction at the progress of work done so far.
He said the speed at which the contractors were working brought hope that the project would be completed on schedule.
Mr Adda said the country was in the process of becoming the aviation hub of West Africa.
The aviation minister was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, the Director of Regional Airports, Mr Kwadwo Abrefa Sarkodie, and the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Sam Allotey.
New airlines
Mr Adda said all was set for the entry of two new domestic airlines into the industry, with trial flights in December.
Background
The second phase of the airport expansion started in May 2018 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The 64-million euro project is being executed by Contracta UK.
Work done
According to the Project Manager, Mr Jorge Tavares de Almeida, work on the foundation was 60 per cent complete while the entire project was about 16 per cent complete.
He said the rains delayed the project a bit but said the work was on course for completion on schedule.