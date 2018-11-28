Kyeremateng Agyarko’s family call on President

The family of the late Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko last Monday paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to officially inform him of the death of their beloved relative.
Mr Agyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, died in the USA on November 21, 2018.
The delegation, which was led by Nene Terkpenor Adipah IV, a Senior Divisional Chief of Manya Krobo, was sent by Nene Sakite, the Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area.
Nene Adipah informed the President that the members of the family were yet to meet to take a decision on the funeral and burial arrangements of their late relative.
He gave an assurance that they would inform the President after those arrangements had been finalised.
President
Receiving the delegation, President Akufo-Addo described Mr Agyarko’s death as a big shock and sad development to him, the party and the government.
He assured the family that the state would offer the needed support to them to organise a fitting funeral for the late MP.
Background
On Thursday, November 22, the President visited the family of the late MP to commiserate with them.
The President was accompanied by the Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Wosemewu Blay; the National Organiser, Mr Samuel Awuku; the Minister of Energy, Mr John-Peter Amewu; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan K. Kyerematen; a Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, and other government officials.
The delegation was received by family members, including the widow, Mrs Lydia Agyarko.