Prez holds bilateral talks with Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, an archipelago in the Caribbean, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has called for closer collaboration between his country and Ghana for their mutual benefit.
He said historical ties between the two nations and the development of Ghana’s institutions required the institutionalisation of a mechanism to develop the economic, cultural and political ties between the two countries.
Dr Gonsalves, who made the call when he called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his five-day official visit to Ghana, also requested an exchange programme in education.
He explained that an exchange programme would allow students from both countries to study for degree programmes in each other’s country.
Dr Gonsalves stated that the geography and history of the two nations required an initiative that would facilitate collaboration between them.
President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana would not relent in its efforts to materialise the cooperation in the areas of education, health, socio-political and economic for the benefit of both countries and their people.
He recounted the role Ghana played in advancing the interests of countries in the Caribbean, citing Ghana’s position against the disintegration of the Africa-Caribbean-Pacific alliance as an example.
He noted that the African Union (AU), with Ghana’s support, would also continue to maintain that position.
President Akufo-Addo said the steps being taken to formalise an understanding between Africa and its descendants in the Caribbean and Brazil made a lot of sense.
He said the AU saw the Caribbean and the African Diaspora as a sixth region which provided the basis for developing the cooperation between the two sides.