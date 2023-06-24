Vice-President inaugurates Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jun - 24 - 2023 , 11:30

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned the 31.2km Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road project, and gave the assurance that the government would work to secure additional funding for the 67km Assin Fosu-Yamonransa road.

He said the government would continue to improve the country's road network to boost socio-economic development.

The project which forms part of the national trunk road (N8), will contribute significantly to freight and transportation of people, particularly in the Western, Central and Ashanti regions, as well as the northern regions and neighbouring countries.

Chiefs and people of the area thronged the Assin Praso school park for the ceremony yesterday.

Project

The $58-million project included the rehabilitation of 31.2km of the road section between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso with asphalt concrete pavement, the dualisation of the 4-lane

carriageway of a 1.2km section in the centre of Assin Fosu township and the reconstruction of a railway underpass bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert.

It also included the reconstruction of drainage structures between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso and the provision of street lights within Assin Fosu.

Dr Bawumia said he was impressed with the work done on the project and commended the contractors, Shimizu Dai Nippon construction, for their effort.

Other projects

The Vice-President said a 70-metre steel bridge at Kushea had been completed, while a Twifo Praso bridge over the Pra River was also substantially completed with work on the approach roads ongoing.

He said the rehabilitation of the 32km Mankessim-Abura Dunkwa road was about 80 per cent complete while upgrading of a 15km Assin Asempaneye-Assin Kushea road was 70 per cent complete.

Dr Bawumia said upgrading works of Assin Bereku town roads and the Akonfudi town roads which were ongoing were indicative of the commitment of the government towards development, adding that the Assin enclave had received more road projects than under any government.

He said a modern footbridge would be constructed at Assin Fosu to enhance safety on the road.

While commending the Japanese government for the projects, the Vice-President urged the highway authority to put in place measures to ensure regular maintenance of the roads and also control speeding to reduce accidents.

The Special Advisor to the President of the Japan International Cooperation (JICA), Nakamura Toshiyuki, also called for the sustainable use of the road to improve transportation in the area.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hisanou Mochizuki, said the project was important considering the strategic position of the road and its relevance in connecting communities.

"The completion of the road will undoubtedly reduce traffic, particularly during market days and create more commercial opportunities in the surrounding communities," he added.

Appreciation

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, thanked the chiefs and people of the area for the support which ensured the successful completion of the project.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, expressed appreciation to the government for the various projects being undertaken in the region.

The Chief of Assin Bereku, Nana Oduro Basayiadom, also commended the government for the road works but, appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure the completion of all road projects in the area.