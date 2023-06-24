Maritime Authority commemorates Day of Seafarer

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jun - 24 - 2023 , 11:46

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has commemorated the Day of the Seafarer with a call on stakeholders to work together to reduce emissions and protect the marine environment.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, made the call in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mabel Sagoe, at the Regional Maritime University in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region where the event was observed on the theme: “MARPOL at 50, our commitment goes on”.

The minister said that protection of the marine environment was a shared responsibility that required collaborative efforts from governments, maritime organisations and seafarers.

“Seafarers serve as environmental custodians at sea, implementing and adhering to stringent regulations of reducing pollution, preventing oil spills and minimising the impact of human activities on marine ecosystems,” he said.

Mr Asiamah said that although shipping had proven to be the least environmentally harmful mode of transportation, it contributed significantly to global carbon emissions.

The International Maritime Organisation(IMO) in 2010 set aside June 23 for the commemoration of the day to recognise the unique contribution of seafarers to international seaborne trade and global economy.

The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) is the main international convention that addresses ship sourced pollution.

Seafarers contribution

The Director-General of the GMA, Thomas Kofi Alonsi, said 80 per cent of global trade was carried out by sea and manned by skilled seafarers.

While acknowledging the invaluable contribution of seafarers to worldwide commerce and economic system, he urged them to use the oceans, seas and marine resources responsibly.

Mr Alonsi also charged seafarers to regularly carry out onboard training exercises and drills to combat potential oil spills.

The IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, in a message read on his behalf by the IMO Regional Coordinator for West and Central Africa, Captain Dallas Laryea, also advised seafarers to help protect the health of the ocean and planet.

Commendation

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jnr, commended the GMA for initiating processes for the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Seafarers’ Identity Documents Convention (Revised), 2003 as amended (No.185).

A seafarer, Captain Edward Abban, called for stricter enforcement of laws on pollution just as their operations at sea were heavily regulated and policed by international articles and protocols.