Support tourism to spur economic growth — Hospitality CEO

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 01 - 2024 , 07:51

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry have called for significant support to help spur economic growth.

They said tourism had the potential to become the engine of growth when developed with more support for companies in the sector; thus, it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that the environment was right to boost their operations.

The Managing Director (MD) of Adansi Travels, one of the biggest players in tourism, Gideon Asare, who made the call, said despite the huge potential of the tourism sector, not much was being done to push tourism companies up among the big business players.

“In Ghana, we do not place tourism companies in the big light.

That narrative should change, because tourism is the engine of growth in most countries.

If that is the case, we should be able to grow some of the tourist companies in Ghana to be like the big banks and insurance companies,” he said.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a new office for Adansi Travel at East Legon in Accra.

Known as the Adansi Travel House, the new office, which is the sixth office of Adansi Travels in the country, offers all the packages of the travel and tour outfit, including Adansi Health Tourism, Adansi Education and Work Consult, See Ghana and the bespoke travel package, known as the Boss Travel Club.

Mr Asare described the Adansi Travel House as a place of possibilities to enhance the company’s service delivery to clients.

“This office complex known as Adansi Travel House is designed as a one-stop shop for all travel needs, reflecting our commitment to providing integrated, seamless services,” he said.

Commitment to technology

Mr Asare said the company had invested heavily in technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), which had been incorporated into all aspects of its operations as part of efforts to improve its service delivery.

“We do not want only to be recognised as just promoting tourism, but as a company that is promoting travel technology, making sure that we incorporate technology across our operations and customer experience,” he said.

He also stressed the efforts of the company in protecting the environment by promoting sustainable travel.

“We are also focusing on sustainable travel.

That is ensuring that our adventures today do not compromise the experiences of tomorrow.

We are working hard to ensure that wherever a tourist goes, the environment will not be destroyed,” he added.