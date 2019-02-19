SHS student in court over GH₵5 robbery in Accra

A senior high school student was on Monday put before a circuit court in Accra for robbing one Gabriel Kwame Sarfo-Asare of an amount of GH₵5 at knife-point
.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by the court presided over by
He is to reappear on March 4, for the court to rule on a bail application.
The facts of the case, as presented by Police Chief Inspector William Boateng was that the complainant is a student and lives at Odorkor Chabaa, whiles the accused is also a student at Adisadel College in Cape Coast and lives at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.
He said the complainant in on vacation and was attending holiday classes at the campus of Methodist University in Accra.
He said on February 13 at about 7:30 am, the complainant was walking when the accused met him on the university campus and asked to be given GH₵5.
The prosecution said for fear of his life, the complainant opened the bag and the accused robbed him of his GH₵5 note and bolted.
The complainant raised alarm and two security officers on the campus, namely Foster Gbeklui and Baba Akatu arrested the accused person.
The GH₵5 note and a small knife with an orange
He said the accused admitted, threatening the complainant at knife-point.