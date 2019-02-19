Drivers, traders at Kaneshie Market receive chocolate products on Val’s Day

Drivers and traders at the Kaneshie Market in Accra celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day in a style when Family Project, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), distributed chocolate products to them to mark the day.
More than 200 drivers and traders at the market benefited from the event dubbed the “Love and Chocolate Outreach.”
More than 30 volunteers of the organisation also distributed the chocolate products to traders in the market where they explained the true meaning of valentine to them.
There were joyous scenes as the volunteers moved around to vehicles, sheds and shops to spread the message of sharing to the people.
Rationale
The Project Coordinator of the NGO, Pious Toboh, explained that the event was a community awareness campaign aimed at educating people to eschew all forms of evil and coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of their differences.
According to him, his outfit decided to take advantage of the valentine occasion to drum home the importance of love.
“We are not so much interested in the erotic type of love that is associated with Valentine’s Day, but more concerned with love that talks about kindness, patience, service, forgiveness, support, humility, tolerance, patience and unity,” Mr Toboh added.
According to him, the organisation would continue to embark on activities that would help people make positive impact in life
“We organise intervention programmes for people to help them harness their potentials for the development of the country,’’ he said.
Appreciation
Some of the drivers and traders lauded Family Project for the initiative.
A driver, Bismark Amoah, said the occasion had been associated promiscuity which totally defeats the essence of the celebrations.
“We must encourage more of such initiatives because Valentine’s Day is also meant to show and demonstrate love to the underprivilleged in society,” he said.