Senior military officer makes Ghana proud

A Senior Military Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Colonel Isaac Amponsah, has made Ghana proud by becoming the only African to win an award at the National Defence University, Washington DC-USA.
He graduated with Distinction in a Master of Arts in Strategic Security Studies Course, from the College on Wednesday June 8, 2022.
Colonel Amponsah had nine ‘A’s and three ‘A Minus’(A-) out of 12 graded subjects for the course and was among nine graduates who were awarded the ‘Distinguished Graduate’ certificate by the College, a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of GAF, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi has said.
“His achievement is not only an honour to the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana, but an honour to Africa as a whole. Colonel Amponsah was the only African on the list of award winners from all the four colleges of the University”, he stated.
Other African students who graduated from the University were from: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania and Tunisia.
Prof Jay Parker congratulates Col Amponsah
CISA
The College of International Security Affairs (CISA), is one of the four colleges under the National Defence University.
CISA was created in 2002 as the School for National Security Executive Education to educate and prepare civilian and military national security professionals and future leaders from the
United States and partner nations for the strategic challenges of the contemporary security environment.
The College is a Department of Defence flagship for education and the building of US partner capacity in combatting Terrorism and Irregular Warfare (IW) at the strategic level.
The other colleges under the National defence University are the Dwight Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, the National War College, the Joint Forces Staff College and the College of Information and Cyberspace.