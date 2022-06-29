Police, protestors ready for Day 2 of Arise Ghana demo

Protestors have gathered at the El-Wak Stadium for day two of the Arise Ghana demonstration.
Hundreds of police in riot control gear are also present at the location to provide security for the march intended to drum home the group’s displeasure with government policies.
Wednesday’s protest is expected to start from the El-Wak Stadium through the Lands Commission area, Christ the Kind Church and end at Parliament.
Meanwhile, armed police and military personnel have been deployed to the Jubilee House to beef up security at the seat of government.
