Sandra Amarquaye recognised among Top 10 Women Communications Practitioners

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:19

The Communications Manager for Karpowership Ghana Limited, Sandra Amarquaye, has been honoured as one of the top 10 women communication practitioners in the year 2023.

This prestigious acknowledgment from Women In Public Relations (PR) Ghana recognised her remarkable contributions and innovative approach to managing the brand of the international power-producing company over the past eight years.

The recognition, dubbed, “2023 Top 10 PR Women Ghana”, acknowledges women in the industry who are going the extra mile to position themselves as the driving force behind innovative strategies, impactful campaigns and communication efforts of businesses, local and international institutions.

The other selected women included Gifty Bingley Senior Communications Officer/ Head of Public Information —AMISOM/ATMIS African Union; the Director, Center for International Education and Collaboration, University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ivy Heward-Mills; the Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy, Shell Shirley Tony Kum, and the Senior Communications Officer, MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu.

A statement issued by thejury members led by Women in PR Ghana founder, Faith Senam Ocloo, commended Ms Armaquaye for leading her organisation to initiate a scholarship scheme for students of Takoradi Technical University, and for renovating a school block for the people of Ngyeresia in the Western Region.

“Sandra participated in several speaking engagements, and key among them was the 2023 Emerge Conference organised by the International Central Gospel Church,” the statement added.

Formative years

Joining Karpowership during its formative years in Ghana, the statement said Ms Armaquaye and her colleagues played a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies and action plans for the communications unit of the company.

It observed that her unwavering dedication and strategic acumen have been instrumental in driving the corporate vision and ensuring the success of the company's communication endeavours.

In her role, the statement said Ms Armaquaye exhibited a profound understanding of corporate social responsibility (CSR), media engagement, stakeholder relations and community outreach.

“Her adeptness in implementing effective strategies has been crucial in upholding the company's positive image and fostering strong relationships within the community,” the statement said.

Previous performance

This recognition comes on the back of her award as the 2021 Sustainability and External Relations Champion at the Women in Mining and Energy Awards.

In 2019, she was also nominated as an emerging star at the Ghana Energy Awards. She was also given the 2018 Karpowership Ace Initiative award as an employee whose innovations and ideas contributed greatly towards the success of the company.

In response to the latest recognition, Ms Armaquaye expressed gratitude for the honour and emphasised her commitment to continually pursue excellence in the field of public relations.