The late Fr Samuel Ebuley Afful
The late Fr Samuel Ebuley Afful

Tarkwa-Bogoso road crash claims life of Catholic priest

Daily Graphic

A Catholic priest at Shama in the Western Region, Very Reverend Father Samuel Ebuley Afful, has lost his life in a fatal accident that happened on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road last Tuesday.

Fr Ebuley was travelling to Enchi for an annual classmates’ reunion when the accident occurred. He was travelling in the company of Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev. Fr. Albert Amakye and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh.

A statement issued by the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, Most Rev. John Baptist, confirming the sad incident also said Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr Arthur who sustained varying degrees of injury had been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital following initial treatment.

“With a heavy heart, I announce the demise of our brother and priest, Very Rev. Samuel Ebuley Afful. “Fr Ebuley Afful died shortly after a fatal accident which occurred yesterday on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.

“Father was travelling with four other classmates to Enchi for their annual classmates’ reunion. These are Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev Fr Albert Amakye and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh. They sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr. Arthur have been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital but will go for further check-ups. Very Rev.  Fr Tandoh, Very Rev. Fr Amakye and the Bishop’s driver have been transferred to Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for further treatment,” the statement issued last Wednesday, said.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |