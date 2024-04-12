Tarkwa-Bogoso road crash claims life of Catholic priest

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:23

A Catholic priest at Shama in the Western Region, Very Reverend Father Samuel Ebuley Afful, has lost his life in a fatal accident that happened on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road last Tuesday.

Fr Ebuley was travelling to Enchi for an annual classmates’ reunion when the accident occurred. He was travelling in the company of Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev. Fr. Albert Amakye and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh.

A statement issued by the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, Most Rev. John Baptist, confirming the sad incident also said Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr Arthur who sustained varying degrees of injury had been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital following initial treatment.

“With a heavy heart, I announce the demise of our brother and priest, Very Rev. Samuel Ebuley Afful. “Fr Ebuley Afful died shortly after a fatal accident which occurred yesterday on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.

“Father was travelling with four other classmates to Enchi for their annual classmates’ reunion. These are Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev Fr Albert Amakye and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh. They sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr. Arthur have been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital but will go for further check-ups. Very Rev. Fr Tandoh, Very Rev. Fr Amakye and the Bishop’s driver have been transferred to Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for further treatment,” the statement issued last Wednesday, said.