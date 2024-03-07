Regions mark Independence Day

Daily Graphic Mar - 07 - 2024 , 06:28

Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary celebration was held simultaneously across the remaining 15 regions of the country aside from the main national event in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that seven contingents from the security services and five cadet corps from secondary and private basic schools took part in the Independence Day parade held at the Ramsey Park.

The parade was under the command of Captain Richard Osei Sasu of the 11th Mechanised Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Also, taking part in the march past were 45 schools drawn from educational institutions including primary, junior high and senior high schools.

The event was also graced by a delegation from Togo and Burkina Faso.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, who reviewed the parade, called on Ghanaians to use the occasion to do deeper reflection to advance the country’s democracy.

From the Ho Jubilee Park, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that contingents from the various security agencies, selected basic and senior high schools, as well as the cadet corps of five senior high schools took part in a brilliant parade to mark the day.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who reviewed the parade, entreated Ghanaians to maintain a firm stance to uphold the peace and remain united in spite of the challenges facing the country.

He also urged the citizenry not to allow ethnicity and religion to set them apart in the countdown to the general elections.

Emmanuel Baah writes from Kumasi that the Atonsuhene, Nana Yaw Adarkwa Yiadom Gu-Ayeboafo II, entreated Ghanaians, especially the youth, not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish gains at the expense of the ordinary people.

“We all know we would be going to the polls this December 7, 2024.

And they [politicians] will be using some of you to channel their course which may not be in the interest of this country, “he bemoaned, and said that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect the sanctity and the peace we enviably enjoy as a people.

From Kumasi Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that the Ashanti Regional 67th independence parade took place at the Jubilee Park, where contingents from the various security agencies basic and secondary schools and voluntary organisations took part in the march past.

There were also cadet corps drawn from the St Hubert Minor Seminary and Secondary School, TI Amass, Kumasi Technical Secondary School, Kumasi Anglican Secondary School, Opoku Ware Secondary School and the Kumasi Wesley Girls Secondary School.

The reviewing officer was the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, with Baafour Owusu Amankwatiah VI representing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In his message, Mr Osei-Mensah entreated the people to remain united, focused and to eschew partisanship and sectarianism to move the country forward.

From Charia in the Upper West Region, Emmanuel Modey reports that 32 first and second cycle institutions with 800 students and pupils as well as other voluntary organisations took part in the march past to mark the 67th Independence Day anniversary with music provided by the regimental band of Bomandi International School.

The guard of honour was mounted by the seven cadet corps of Wa Senior High, Wa Technical, Wa Secondary Technical, Bomandi International, T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, Islamic SHS and Northern Star SHS. It was under the command of Cadet Officer Abdul Rauf.

As early as 6am, people started dropping in from all their communities eager to be part of the celebrations.

The march past which took about three hours was incident-free.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Tahiru Moomin Issahaku, inspected the guard of honour.

Mr Moomin Tahiru took the salute during the march past ably supported by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Albert Adiita.

Greater Accra

The 67th Independence Day parade in the Ablekuma North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region was marked with a parade of seven cadet corps drawn from the Wesley Grammar Senior High School and six other public and private basic schools held at the Kwashieman cluster of School Park.

Nine other public and private basic schools also took part in the march past with the Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Ofori, taking the salute.

The schools that participated in the parade were the Kwashieman Anglican A & B, Darkuman 1, Odorkor Saleria 1&2, Odorkor Maclean, Ansarudeen Islamic, Milton International, McCarthy Basic, Prince of Peace and Great Super Lads.

Among the dignitaries present were the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels; the Chief of Kwashieman, Nii Ahiaku Awuley, who chaired the ceremony, the Clergy and some police officers.

In his address, the MCE for Ablekuma North, Mr Ofori, reminded all and sundry of the sacrifices and struggles that have paved the way for the nation’s independence and the flourishing democracy enjoyed today.

Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Sunyani that the parade to commemorate Ghana's 67th independence anniversary was held at the Sunyani Jubilee Park.

It hosted nine SHSs, 14 Junior High Schools (JHSs) and nine primary schools as well as 209 officers and men from the security services.

The parade was commanded by Captain Leslie Fanyinka of the Ghana Armed Forces and inspected by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene.

At the end of the parade, the Twene Amanfo SHTS was adjudged the winner at the SHS level, the P-A Capital SHS won the JHS competition, while the P-A Capital Primary School also won the primary schools contest.

From Tema, Benjamin Xornam Glover reports that learners from 22 basic and senior high schools, including cadet corps contingents from four schools as well as voluntary organisations including the boys and girls brigade mass band from Tema Newtown took part in the parade at the Tema Stadium.

The parade, commanded by Prince Amarh Ashitey of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Metro Guards Department, witnessed smart turnout of the learners who marched to the admiration of the gathering.

Learners from the Tema Newtown St John Methodist Basic School displayed spectacular gymnastics, while their counterparts from the Community 8 number 2 JHS performed some traditional dances to entertain the crowd.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Bernice Ofori, said there was the need to empower the learners with knowledge and skills about governance to enable them to become better citizens.

From Tamale, Mohammed Fugu reports that contingents from the various security services, school cadet corps, selected basic senior high schools in the Northern Region, took part in the parade at the Jubilee Park to mark the 67th Independence Day.

Addressing the parade, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, charged Ghanaians to renew their commitment to the sacrifices, dedication to national duty and commitment to service for the nation.

That, he said, was the surest way to promote development and nation cohesion.