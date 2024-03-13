Power outages: No need for a timetable – ECG

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 13 - 2024 , 11:48

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) insists there is no 'Dumsor' in the country despite recent power interruptions. Thus there is no need for a load-shedding timetable as being requested by the public.

'Dumsor' in Ghana means a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electricity power outage.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, External Communications Manager of ECG, Laila Abubakar said the current power outages across the country does not necessitate the implementation of a load-shedding timetable.

According to her, other factors may account for the recent power outages.

“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding.

"There are several issues and there are some of them that fall at the doorsteps of ECG. We are doing as much as possible to solve the ones that we can.

“There aren’t any issues with shedding load. The load shed, I think is what people understand by ‘Dumsor’. But usually, when someone asks me if, there is Dumsor, I ask them what do you understand and what do you think ‘Dumsor’ means. Unfortunately, there wouldn’t be a timetable”, she stated.

Meanwhile, ECG on Tuesday, March 12 also cautioned to disconnect some medical institutions from the national grid if payment of outstanding bills are not made within 72 hours.

"A total of 91 health facilities across the country are indebted to ECG, with a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million.

However, the company says it is ready to meet and negotiate terms of payment with the hospitals with outstanding bills.

Some of the hospitals facing potential disconnection include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, and Greater Accra Regional Hospital in the Greater Accra Region; Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region; Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

This action, according to Ms Abubakar is part of ECG’s broader strategy to recover customer debt and bolster its operational capacity.