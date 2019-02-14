Police investigate shooting of officers

The police are investigating the disturbances that occurred in the Atulbabisi area in the Bolgatanga municipality in the Upper East Region that resulted in the shooting of two police officers.
So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the disturbances, and security has been beefed up in the area.
The officers were trying to control two rioting groups believed to be linked to the Bolgatanga chieftaincy divide last Monday when the incident occurred.
Officers in stable condition
The Upper East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) Mr Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, who made this known to the Daily Graphic yesterday, indicated that the officers were in stable condition.
According to DCOP Ampofo-Duku, fortunately the initial medical examination showed that no bones were broken, as the bullets did not penetrate deep into their bodies, although there were still some pellets lodged in their bodies.
He encouraged the public and other residents of the municipality to volunteer information to help arrest the perpetrators of the violence.
Second to happen
DCOP Ampofo-Duku intimated that the latest incident was the second to happen in barely two months.
He explained that in December last year, when the first incident occurred, some of the youth believed to be from the two chieftaincy divides pelted each other with stones but the security forces were able to quell the violence.
The Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Abayage, said an assembly member who managed a public toilet facility in the community was also attacked by “some unknown faces”.
She explained that there was no cause for alarm and said that residents could go about their normal duties without fear and panic.
Background
The Bolgatanga Skin became vacant in September 2013 after the demise of Martin Abilba III.
In May 2015, controversy rocked the Bolgatanga Skin when two persons were enskinned at two separate ceremonies, both claiming legitimacy to the skin as Bolga Naba.
Since 2015, supporters of the two personalities involved in claiming the chieftaincy title have occasionally clashed, leading to injuries and destruction of properties.