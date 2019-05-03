Police fire teargas to disperse demonstrators on Dawhenya-Aflao road

The police on Friday morning fired teargas in an attempt to disperse demonstrators at Dawhenya junction who are protesting what they say is a neglect of a key link road within the area.
The residents of Dawhenya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, have been complaining about the bad nature of the Dawhenya to Afienya link road which they say has been neglected by successive governments.
The road is an easy connect from Dawhenya to the Akosombo road but it is in a bad condition.
On Friday morning, the residents organised themselves and blocked the main Aflao road at the Dawhenya junction.
They burnt vehicle tyres on the road and pushed a container onto the middle of the road to block it.
Ghana News Headlines
The demonstration resulted in vehicular traffic in the area and the police responded with the firing of the teargas to disperse them.
More to follow...