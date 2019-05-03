Ghana First to construct 800 toilet facilities

Ghana First, a sanitation provider organisation, is constructing 800 information technology-based places of convenience in schools, market places, lorry parks and needy areas throughout the country.
The construction of the toilet facilities is to reduce the menace of open defecation which poses health hazards.
GCB Bank has expressed interest in the project which is being executed in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
Briefing journalists during inspection tours of some of the project sites at Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region last Monday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana First Company Limited, Mr Frank Akuley, advised the contractors to speed up work while adhering strictly to construction requirements and specifications.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He urged the contractors to try to complete work on the project within the 90 days period agreed upon in the contract.
Mr Akuley said each facility was expected to employ five assistants to run three shifts for 24 hours.
The project visits by the managers of Ghana First and GCB Bank was to ensure that standards and procedures were met and also to give the bank the chance to assess work-in-progress.
During the visit, the GCB Bank personnel engaged the contractors, engineers and management to further explain and walked them through project completion, timelines and quality control standards.
They assessed the quality and uniqueness of the project, the importance of the IT-related devices to control cash flow and the concept of pre-paid cards to minimise leakages.
Cholera pronged area
For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam, Mr Isaac Buabeng, said Nsawam was a cholera-prone area and the presence of Ghana First’s ultra-modern toilet facility was a dream come true to reduce the menace of open defecation and its related diseases.
He added that the traditional rulers were cooperative in releasing lands for the project.
Mr Buabeng said the project was a collaborative effort between the assembly and Ghana First.
About Ghana First Company Limited
Ghana First Company Limited is a provider of ultra-modern sanitation solutions across the country with the primary objective to reduce open defecation.
The company has joined hands with government by working together with the MMDAS to construct cutting-edge facilities of convenience in schools, market places, lorry parks and needy areas throughout the country.
The project model is a turnkey type and that the contractor shall be paid only upon completion and handover the entire project. However, upon 60 per cent completion a contractor could be paid the equivalent amount.
The payment depends on the contractor’s strict adherence to the specifications and material requirements of the project agreement.
After meeting the contractors they accepted that they have not met the 60 per cent requirements as stated in the contract.
They are, therefore, asked to speed up in order bridge the gap.