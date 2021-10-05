Nominations open for this year’s global business quality awards

Nominations for the fifth edition of the ‘Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Networking Event have been opened from September 15, 2021 to October 15, 2021.
The award will honour 35 most-celebrated Premium Quality Global brands and Quality Leadership personalities.
Global Business Quality Award
The Global Business Quality Award is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) organisers of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.
The event is designed to promote, advertise premium quality, most valuable and admirable global brands in Ghana that have met the standard of premium quality and have been judged to be truly exceptional.
The awards which would be held on the theme, “Promoting quality Global brands and business leadership in Ghana,” is scheduled for Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
The Premium/Best quality Brand categories include: Global Premium Quality Brands of the Decade, Global Premium Quality brands of the Year 2020 Award, Global Best quality Brands of the Year 2020 Awards and Most Popular Brands of the Year 2020 Award.
The Quality Leadership personality Award categories include: Quality Leadership Award 2020, Woman Leadership Award, Corporate Leadership Award, Business Leadership Award and Public Service Leadership Award 2020.
Networking opportunity
In a press statement signed by the Founder of EFG, Mr. Sam Ato Gaisie, he said business breakfast would also present a great networking opportunity for global businesses to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana.
He said the event was the only global quality award in Ghana that measured global quality brand strength based on three key criteria, economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand and popularity among consumers.
He added that the distinctive feature of the event was that, the winner was not selected by the jury, but by the consumers themselves.