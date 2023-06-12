NIA extends premium Ghana Card registration services to 5 regions

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jun - 12 - 2023 , 10:19

Beginning Monday, (June 12, 2023) the National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended its premium registration services for the Ghana Card to five regional offices.

The offices are in the Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern, and Western North regions.

The NIA in a statement dated June 11, 2023, signed by the acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Col. Peter Kwame Ghansah (Rtd), said these centres will operate in addition to the Premium Centres at the NIA and CalBank Head Offices in Accra, including Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regional offices.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA) announces for the information of the general public that effective Monday, 12th June 2023, it will offer premium registration services at its Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern, and Western North Regional offices. These centres will operate in addition to the Premium Centres at the NIA and CalBank Head Offices in Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regional offices,” NIA noted in its statement.

The statement further said the premium registration centres will offer fee-based registration services namely first-time registration and issuance of a Ghana Card (GH¢280), replacement of lost, missing, or damaged cards (GH¢110), update of personal records that requires the printing of a new card, (GH¢110).

In addition, the NIA said the update services that will attract fee include Change or correction of applicant’s name, Change or correction of the order of an applicant’s name, Correction or addition of applicant’s previous name or maiden name, Correction of applicant’s date of birth, Change or correction of applicant’s nationality, Correction of applicant’s gender and Change or correction of applicant’s height.

The NIA explained that its premium services will be based on online booking system “and a walk-in system adding that payment of fees for premium services can be done via CalBank Mobile Banking Platform with short code *771#; CalBank Online Mobile App and CalBank branches”.

Attached below is copy of the statement:

