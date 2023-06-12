Bureau of Public Safety calls for probe into police killing of five Bortianor suspects
Some of the exhibits the police said were retrieved from the suspects

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has called for “independent” investigations into the shooting of some suspects the police said were landguards at Bortianor last week.

The incident happened on Thursday June 8, 2023, at Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.

The police said the suspects engaged in a shootout with police personnel from the anti-robbery unit.

As a result, the police returned fire and in the process, five of the suspects died.

In a statement signed by Nana Yaw Akwada, the Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety civil society, the organisation said similar incidents in the recent past sends fear down the spine as the suspects may be innocent.

“With great distress, we acknowledge the possibility that the five individuals may have fallen victim to what appears to be an unjustified use of force,” he said.

Attached below is a copy of the statement:

