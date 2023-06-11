Ghana to issue Ghana Cards at birth - Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 11 - 2023 , 09:03

In a recent announcement, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that starting in July, newborn babies will be issued Ghana Cards at hospitals across the country.

This move comes after the successful integration of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Health Service (GHS), and Births and Deaths Registry databases.

During his address at the NPP International Women's Conference in London on June 10, 2022, the Vice President assured attendees that measures have been taken to combat issues such as fake birth certificates, bureaucracy, and corruption at the Births and Deaths Registry.

By digitalizing the processes and linking the systems of the Births and Deaths Registry, Ghana Health Service, and NIA, the Vice President aims to streamline the issuance of Ghana Cards from birth.

Dr. Bawumia stated, "I have not yet announced in Ghana, I'm happy to announce that the integration of the database of the NIA, GHS, and the Births and Deaths Registry is complete. So from next month, when a child is born in Ghana, we will issue the Ghana Card number right from birth."

It is important to note that the National Identification Authority has already registered over 17 million Ghanaians in its system, demonstrating the progress made in this area.

During the same event, Vice President Bawumia addressed claims made by Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister and aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, suggesting that the party lacks a message for the upcoming 2024 elections. Dr. Bawumia highlighted achievements of the NPP Government since assuming office in 2017, acknowledging that more work remains to be done.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, when you look at this tall list of achievements, one cannot but admit that they are monumental. Let nobody tell you that we don’t have a message for 2024," said Dr. Bawumia.

"I must hasten to add that this does not mean we have done everything we intended to do or ought to have done. There is clearly a lot more to do and we will work hard to do more."

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia discussed the challenges inherited by the government, including high unemployment, a prolonged power crisis (dumsor), a struggling national health insurance system, a near-collapse of the national ambulance service, freeze on public sector employment, a weakened banking sector, rising utility bills, poor economic indicators, low agricultural and industrial growth, and the burden of paying $1 billion annually for an excess energy capacity deal negotiated by the previous NDC administration.

However, the Vice President also emphasized the various programs, projects, and policies implemented by the NPP Government to address these challenges. He cited improvements in the economy, education, healthcare, agriculture, industries, security, energy, and digitization as evidence of the government's accomplishments.

Dr. Bawumia concluded his address by assuring the audience that the NPP indeed has a message for the 2024 elections, urging them to consider the monumental achievements and ongoing efforts of the government. He acknowledged that there is still much work to be done and reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue striving for progress.