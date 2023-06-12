Floods claim Ketu South communities

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 12 - 2023 , 10:27

About 3,000 people in some 20 communities in the Ketu South Municipality, who are displaced by floods caused by three weeks of persistent rains, are now living in their water-filled rooms.

This is because they have no place to seek shelter.

The distressing condition has brought every economic activity in the area to standstill, holding the people hostage in their homes with no hope of relief in sight.

So far, five basic schools whose classrooms are filled with water have been close down until further notice.

No relief items

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Torgbi Alossode told Graphic Online's Alberto Mario Noretti on Monday morning (June 12) that there were no immediate relief items for the flood victims.

“We are studying the situation and assessing the damage prior to providing relief items for the displaced people,” he added.

The worst affected areas are Agbawema, Ahiatakukope, Awakorme, Hastukope, and Akame.

Others are Lokove, Ahorfe, Dzisakope, and Yegbefume, near Agbozume; and some communities in Klikor.

MP’s tour

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the immediate closure of all schools in the municipality for the safety of the children.

“The roads leading to the schools which are not tarred are now covered with large volumes of water, and that is dangerous,” she explained.

The MP called on NADMO to live up to its responsibility and respond to the situation at hand promptly.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Maxwell Lugudor said the floods in the Agbozume and Klikor were caused by lagoons bursting their banks.

He said the assembly was set to dredge the lagoons as an immediate response to the problem.

In the long term, he said, the assembly would build mini dams in some of the border communities to serve as receptacles to the floods.

No casualty was recorded in the floods.