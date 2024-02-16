Next article: More communities get potable water despite pollution of water sources — Ministry Chief Director

NACOC intercepts 1m capsules of tramadol

Daily Graphic Feb - 16 - 2024 , 06:27

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted one million and thirty-five thousand (1,035,000) tablets and capsules of tramadol.

The tablets, with a net weight of 4,734.38kg, were intercepted at the Tema Port on January 29, 2024.

A statement issued by NACOC yesterday disclosed that it discovered varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets, including 5,000 Royal tablets, amounting to 51 cartons weighing 225mg, 6,000 capsules of Timaking totalling 90 cartons weighing 120mg, and 6,000 capsules of Trafradol 40 cartons weighing 120mg.

The exercise was part of the commission’s mandate relating to examinations conducted on containers at the Tema Port.

The seized consignment was currently in the custody of the commission, which was in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations.

The statement assured the public of NACOC’s commitment to curtail the drug trafficking threat.

“The commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorisation from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under Sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020,” the statement issued by the Public Affairs department stated.