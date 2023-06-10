Making agriculture attractive: Right mindset, training, knowledge needed — 2023 Miss Agriculture Ghana

Delali Sika Jun - 10 - 2023 , 06:00

Not only do beauty pageants infuse immense confidence in women, they also serve as a fine example for women empowerment as these women take up different projects that aim to make society better.

In most cases, these projects are centred on health, grooming and education, among others. Hardly do you hear anything related to the agricultural sector and that is the gap Ms Agriculture Ghana seeks to fill.

Agriculture impacts society in many ways, including supporting livelihoods through food, habitat and jobs; providing raw materials for food and other products; and building strong economies through trade.

With a focus to scale up the interest of young women and the youth in that field, Ms Agriculture Ghana gives them opportunities to be educated in other areas, especially with the use of technology and digitisation.

Delali Sika (DS) of the Daily Graphic caught up with the Ms Agriculture Ghana reigning queen, 21-year-old student of the University of Media Arts and Communication, Ruth Adolwine Awintanga (RAA), to learn about this game changing pageant.

Delali Sika (DS): What is your take on the percentage of women in the agriculture sector?

Ruth Adolwine Awintanga (RAA): So, considering women participation in activities now and then, I can see that there's an increased number. Women have always been in the sector but as unpaid labourers on land owned by men but currently that phase is changing, and that is what I am happy about.

A lot of women are into food processing, packing etc. Agriculture is not only about wearing a boot to the farm, it is a chain and I’m glad to see women take over that chain. In recent times, I have noticed that young women are getting more interested.

DS: How does that make you feel?

RAA: It feels good to see women take up the front role, not only as farmers but the entire chain; from when the crop is planted to when it gets to the market. Being involved with agriculture pageants is a way to bring the agriculture world to others. One of my missions as queen is to increase consumer awareness.

DS: There is a perception that agriculture is for a particular group of people; let’s say the uneducated but you are in the tertiary cycle and into agriculture. How did that happen?

RAA: That perception is there but agriculture should not be limited to that level, it is open to anybody; it is for everybody irrespective of the background. Honestly that is a big challenge that has to be dealt with and I am glad a platform like Ms Agriculture Ghana seeks to address that.

DS: Women farmers and forest producers in Ghana make up nearly half of the country's crop producers but they face multiple disadvantages. From where you sit, which challenges top the list?



Ruth Adolwine Awintanga (right), Miss Agriculture Ghana 2023, speaking to Delali Sika (left), our reporter. Picture: ELVIS NII NOI DOWUONA

RAA: These include lack of land ownership and limited access to finance, inputs and markets and a lack of political voice. From my region, Upper East, that is a major concern unless you have a family land or your dad wants to give his land to you.

If outfits like the banks would have some policies regarding access to funds, it would be a great thing to help them scale up.

DS: What is the beauty of the sector?

RAA: It is the fact that, it can be a side job.

DS: From your experience, what special skill is needed to go into agriculture and stay in it?

RAA: In every business, you need the right knowledge. To be a nurse or doctor, you need to go to school and be trained, which takes years and even with it, people have the patience to get their degrees etc. However, when it comes to farming, it’s like that element of patience is thrown to the dogs.

You need somebody to train you to know even the type of soil to grow on.

There is also the use of mechanisation. Now technology has made things soft and easy. Look, there are machines that can be operated even with earphones on. This is what the pageant aims to expose to the young people.

Ms Agriculture

DS: Now let’s talk about you being the reigning Ms Agriculture Ghana Queen.

RAA: It feels good to be part of something that has the potential to change lives, I am glad I won. One of the things you go home with at the end of the pageant is to have a project you would want to work on.

DS: Is it for only those who are in that sector?

RAA: Of course not. It is for both those who are in it and those with interest in it. I mean, apart from all the glam,crown that comes with it, it is also a tool that mobilises and mentors the youth and women for enhanced ‘agriprenuership’.

It also seeks to build the capacity of participants with diverse ideas, projects and initiatives that can contribute to the growth of women and youth in agribusiness.

DS: How are you going to use your status to scale up your interest in agriculture?

RAA: I have seen that most young people are not really interested in agriculture because of the perception but rather the white colour jobs, so I look forward to encouraging them that it is not unskillful or uneducated. Rather, everybody can do it, especially the poultry sector. I have plans of doing outreaches, seminars , media campaigns, among others.

DS: Let’s talk about you and your love for agriculture. What do you do?

RAA: I am into poultry farming which I commenced about two years ago with 200 layers but I had a lot of challenges with the chicken house and I lost them last year. So at the moment, I don’t have any but I’m working on it. The previous chicken house was not big so I’m working on a bigger house.

DS: Is it a profitable venture?

RAA: It's very profitable.

Why agric?

DS: As a beautiful young lady, you can get anything you want but why hustle and choose agriculture?

RAA: My interest in this field came after I attended an entrepreneurship programme, coupled with the fact that I love business. It was easy for me to scale up an interest in it.

DS: So how did your parents take it when you decided to venture into agriculture?

RAA: My mum is no more but my dad is someone who supports his children. If what you want to do is good, it's not harmful and shameful, you have his 100 per cent support. When I brought the idea up, he was willing to support me and he did help me the way he could.

DS: Tell us about Ms Agriculture Ghana.

RAA: With Ms Agriculture Ghana, they provide you with the platform and the people who mentor you so that you don't make the mistakes others made. You don't need money because there are people who are ready to take you through the intricacies like an apprenticeship. The entire programme gives the young women the opportunity to learn from other areas of business which they may not be exposed to.

The ladies are also trained in public speaking to build their confidence as advocates of agriculture. Alongside the exciting weekly programmes that the contestants are involved in, they are guided to draft project proposals, which they are to present at the grand finale as part of the competition.

DS: What are your final words?

RAA: You can enjoy the business of agriculture without necessarily going to the farm because it's a chain. We have people who can add value through marketing, influencing, music etc. We all have a role to play in making agriculture attractive. We keep telling young people that agriculture is a business where one needs the right knowledge and attitude and you are good to go.