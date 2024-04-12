Karpowership supports Umar AL-Mukhtar Mosque

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2024 , 08:10

Power producing company, Karpowership Ghana, has donated to the Muslim Community at East Legon towards Eid celebrations.

The items, which included essential food supplies such as bags of rice, gallons of oil, boxes of canned tomatoes, sardines and other provisions were presented to the Umar AL-Mukhtar Mosque at East Legon. The gesture was aimed at supporting the families in need during this special time of reflection and celebration.

The Corporate Communications Manager of the company, Sandra Amarquaye, who led a team to present the items, said the gesture reflected Karpowership Ghana's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

She said Karpowership Ghana, as an independent power producer, had consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting the Muslim community annually, contributing directly to alleviating their burdens during festive seasons.

Sense of unity

Ms Amarquaye said the donation also demonstrated solidarity and care for community members, especially those facing hardships, and fostered a sense of unity and compassion among all community members.

She, on behalf of the board and management of the company, conveyed heartfelt felicitations and commendation to the Muslim community for their devotion during this sacred period of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection.

"Eid is a time of joy, reflection and unity, and it is an honour for Karpowership Ghana to be able to support the Muslim community during this special occasion. We believe in the importance of giving back to the community and fostering a sense of togetherness, especially during times of celebration.

"We wish everyone a blessed Eid filled with peace, happiness and prosperity, " the Karpowership Corporate Communications Manager said.

Blessings

Mohammed Moukhtar Tijani, supported by other clerics, received the items on behalf of the mosque and offered prayers for Karpowership Ghana. They commended the company for its steadfast support of the Muslim community year after year.

"We are deeply grateful to Karpowership Ghana for their continuous support. "Thank you for having a heart of compassion for fellow humans and blessing us, may Almighty Allah bless you. We will make sure this donation reaches the intended beneficiaries, he ended.