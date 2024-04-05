John Mahama pledges quality education outcomes

Justice Agbenorsi & Diana Mensah Apr - 05 - 2024 , 10:30

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has pledged to improve upon the quality of education in the country when given the nod in this year’s December polls.

He described the prevailing education system as appalling, and said it needed a holistic approach, stakeholders’ engagement and visionary leadership to be addressed. Mr Mahama said his government would not facilitate an education system that only focused on access but would expand infrastructure and also ensure equity and quality outcomes.

He was speaking at the maiden edition of presidential aspirants public lecture organised by the Communications Studies Department of the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, in Accra on Wednesday.

Former President Mahama was accompanied by his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and some executive members of the party. The lecture series is a platform for presidential candidates to interact with students and faculty of the college and also spell out their visions for national growth.

Vision

Mr Mahama said education must be centered on the entire development of the youth — intellect, character and skills. He said his government would build education on three thematic areas of expanding access and ensuring quality and equity.

“We will prioritise investment, particularly at the basic level, because it provides foundational learning opportunities and if it is weak, performance at the secondary level will be a challenge,” Mr Mahama said.

He added that an NDC government would construct and renovate schools in undeserved communities and also remove schools under trees. The flag bearer said his government would also focus on equity, inclusivity and provide final support by “enhancing the students’ loan scheme to provide sufficient loans to students”.



Free SHS

On free SHS, Mr Mahama re-iterated that the Free SHS initiative would not be cancelled but improved upon through stakeholder dialogue. He, however, said that the double track system currently being practiced in SHSs would be abolished, while more community SHSs (E-Blocks) in high urban population areas would be built and dormitory blocks provided for community day schools in rural areas.

Students of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana

The former President added that the education system under his government would be tailored to promote gender equity in schools and also create job opportunities for the youth.

He further said that there would be improved partnership between TVET institutions and industry across various sectors to align training to needs in the job market. On STEM education, Mr Mahama said “rather than separating STEM secondary schools, we will rehabilitate old science resource centers and turn them into STEM centers so that all secondary schools can have access to STEM, instead of having it in a few schools”.

With the creation of the six new regions in the country, he said his government would establish public universities in those regions to ensure tertiary education opportunity was accessible to all.

Collaboration

The President of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Prof. Obeng Mireku, said academia contributed to formulation of sound policies and strategies for any nation, hence the need for collaboration between academia and policy makers.

“Through open dialogue and exchange of ideas, we can foster a more informed and inclusive governance system that addresses the needs and aspirations of the people,” he added.

Prof. Mireku also urged students to be inspired and participate actively in politics while striving for excellence.

“It is through the engagement that we can hold our leaders accountable. Let us demand transparency, integrity and commitment to the promises they make,” he added.