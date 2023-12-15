Implementation plan for heritage strategy framework launched

Juliet Akyaa Safo Dec - 15 - 2023 , 05:50

A state agency, Ghana Heritage Committee (GHC), and the Ghana Commission for UNESCO have launched an implementation plan for the country’s multi-stakeholder heritage strategy framework (MSHSF) developed in 2021.

The committee, which is under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) was established by the government in September 2020, to protect national heritage resources.

It developed the framework document after consultations with partners to harmonise and streamline policy actions of agencies and stakeholders on tourism.

The framework seeks to promote the effective use of scarce resources, avoid duplication of efforts in the country’s heritage management and mobilise resources from potential partners.

It would also promote mutual benefits derived from institutional synergies, including collective and integrated approaches to protect the country’s heritage resources for the present and future generations.

The document which spans 2024 to 2029 include governance and legislation, research and development, sustainability and livelihoods, capacity-building and partnerships.

It was launched in Accra on Wednesday on the theme: “Positioning Ghana’s heritage resources for sustainable development.”

The event was attended by a former Deputy Minister of MoTAC, Dzifa Gomashie, and some major players in the tourism and creative arts industry.

Guidance

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Kodzo Gavua, said his outfit would provide the needed technical guidance to complement ongoing efforts by legally mandated institutions responsible for different heritage sectors of the country.

He said the document would be a useful tool to both state and non-state actors to foster cooperation and partnerships in managing the nation’s heritage resources.

“The document will harmonise inter-agency efforts and create synergy for the protection of the country's cultural and natural heritages in their diverse forms.

“It will also promote effective use of resources and avoid duplication of efforts in the nation's heritage management,” the chairman added.

Prof. Gavua said that the committee would promote inclusive engagement of stakeholders, including local communities towards heritage management in the country.

Relevance

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of MoTAC, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, also said the document would help address challenges facing heritage resource management in the country.

He underscored the commitment of the government to provide the needed financial and material resources to facilitate the implementation processes.

“Together we can contribute to an inclusive and sustainable management of Ghana's heritage resources for the benefit of the present and future generations,” the minister added.

He congratulated members of the committee, the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, and MDAs who participated in the development of the implementation plan, and UNESCO, for their financial support.