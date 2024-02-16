Ghana, Zambia sign 3 bilateral agreements

Samuel S. Bio Feb - 16 - 2024 , 06:44

Ghana and Zambia have signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to reinforce and promote cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements — Political Consultation, Defence Cooperation and Agreed Minutes of the Permanent Joint Commission between Ghana and Zambia — were signed at Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lusaka, the capital, last Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, signed for Ghana, while the Minister of Justice of Zambia, who is also the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbi, initialled on behalf of his country.

Goal

The MoUs are geared towards fostering, governing and monitoring bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

They also aim to provide a structure for the exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, covering areas such as politics, diplomacy, trade infrastructure, eco-tourism and wildlife conservation, education and spatial planning.

Exchanging the memoranda of understanding, Mr Haimbi traced the history of the friendship between the two countries which dates back to "our freedom struggle" era, saying "our forefathers trod the path for us which we need to continue".

"With the signing of the agreement, Zambia and Ghana are in a very good position in terms of our cooperation," the Zambian acting Foreign Minister stressed.

Fruition

Mr Haimbi mentioned the need for the agreements to be brought to fruition.

He said his country was particularly interested in investment in waste management.

He also touched on the small-scale artisanal mining sector, especially how Ghana managed the sector.

Felicitations

Later in the day, at a meeting with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, Ms Botchwey conveyed the felicitations of President Akufo-Addo.

She also presented a letter from President Akufo-Addo to President Hichilema, and presented gifts to her counterpart.

President Hichilema said he was enthused about Ms Botchwey's nomination for the Commonwealth Secretary-General position.

He said it was particularly exciting that at the time women’s emancipation issues had been brought to the fore, a woman had been nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the top position, adding that "your nomination will be given the needed push and attention".

He said he was convinced that a lot could be achieved "when our own people sit at the helm of affairs".

The Zambian President also emphasised the deepening of trade and development cooperation between Ghana and Zambia.

Ghana has had long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relations with Zambia.

In April 2023, the relationship was moved a notch higher when the two countries committed themselves to increasing their trade volumes and tourist exchange, and enhancing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, environment, science and technology, transport, security and institutional cooperation, among others, to bolster their bilateral relations.

The two countries made the commitment during the inaugural session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Ghana and Zambia in Accra.

Dignitaries

The officials present at the meetings in Zambia included Ghana's High Commissioner to Zambia, Khadijah Iddrisu; Special Advisor, Kwabena Osei Danquah; media consultant, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo; as well as Freda Bediako-Puni, Renny Abbey and Ivy Suglo, all of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.