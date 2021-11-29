Fire Service to get 2 hydraulic platforms

The government is to purchase two hydraulic platforms for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to enable it to deal with fire in high-rise buildings.
The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, who announced this, therefore, urged the service to conduct more simulation exercises in such structures to prepare firemen to save lives and properties.
Mr. Dery was reviewing a graduation parade of Cadet Intake XIX of the GNFS at the Fire Academy and Training School in Accra last Friday.
Proactive
The minister commended the service for being proactive in its interventions.
He, however, said the world was fast developing technologically, for which reason the GNFS must develop its capacity to benefit from the emerging technology.
According to him, the government would continue to support the service with equipment, including firefighting trucks and logistics, to enable firemen to operate efficiently and effectively.
"It is worthy to note that the government is procuring some firefighting trucks to support personnel in their quest to render better and quality service to the public," he added.
Advice
Mr. Dery congratulated the personnel on successfully going through their training and advised them to take their responsibilities seriously by coming up with more innovative ways of fighting fires.
“Remember that the fire industry is changing drastically in view of new developments, including machinery and logistics,” he said.
The 319 officer cadets comprised 219 males and 100 females.
They were commissioned as Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II after going through training in public speaking and media relations, public finance, organisational behaviour, command leadership and management, information management, work ethics, among others.
Officer Cadet Frederick Lomotey emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Officer and Foot Drill.
Officers Dickson Zodkie Cofie and Khadija Yakubu also received the Best in Academics and Commandant’s awards, respectively.