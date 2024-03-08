DWM salutes women on IWD

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2024 , 06:47

On this International Women's Day (IWD), Developing Women For Mobilisation (DWM) celebrates women and girls across the globe for their incredible effort in making the world more equitable and fairer.

DWM also applauds all individuals, organisations and institutions whose invaluable contributions continue to fight for gender equality.

As we come together to celebrate this year’s IWD, we are reminded of the incredible strength, resilience and diversity within our community.

Today, we honour not only the progress we have made but also the journey ahead towards greater inclusion and empowerment for all women.

The theme:" Inspire Inclusion" reminds us to inspire ourselves as women and inspire others to forge ahead for a better world.

"Inspire Inclusion," serves as a powerful reminder of the impact each of us can make in the lives of others.

Whether through our words, actions or advocacy, we have the opportunity to inspire positive change and create a more inclusive world for future generations.

Amplify voices of women

As members of this dynamic women's group, let us seize this opportunity to uplift and amplify the voices of women from all walks of life.

Let us celebrate our differences, our similarities and recognise the unique contributions each of us bring to the table.

DWM urges especially the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to put concrete measures in place to support women to participate in every political activity, especially this year’s political processes at all levels and take leadership positions and responsibilities.

We also urge the organisations to increase their efforts to sensitise the public in order to enhance understanding and support for gender equality policies.

DWM urges the government to ensure women are well represented on commissions and other institutions mandated to work on the promotion of peace and security by reviewing our national constitution.

DWM believes that women's inclusion in all aspects of society is a proven path to a fair and peaceful world.

Include more women

DWM would encourage all institutions, organisations, political parties and well-meaning Ghanaians to recognise the importance of the year 2024 as our election year.

DWM calls for the inclusion of more women in all the institutional processes to ensure a smooth and peaceful election.

As we celebrate the day we urge women to reshape their perception and step up as women to take the lead.

There is no force more powerful than women determined to rise. Women arise, organise and lead by example for the younger generation to follow.

Together, we can inspire one another to dream big, break barriers, push boundaries and foster a sense of belonging and inclusion where every woman feels valued, respected and empowered to live and thrive.

On this International Women's Day, let us commit ourselves to the principles of inspiration and inclusion, let us stand in solidarity with one another, uplift marginalised voices, and work towards a future where every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential.

DWM remains resolute in its quest to see a more inclusive Ghana through its advocacy and programmes. Happy International Women's Day.