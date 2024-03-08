Next article: Selection of vendors for construction of nuclear plant this year — Energy Ministry

One-week observance for Kwabena Kwakye tomorrow

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2024 , 06:44

A twelve-hour Requiem Mass in remembrance of the late broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, will come on this Saturday, March 9, 2024 at forecourt of Oman FM, Madina Zongo Junction.

The event, which forms part of the activities earmarked for the one-week observation of the passing of Wofa K. K. as Kwabena Kwakye was affectionately called, will see the broadcaster being celebrated for his impact in the Ghanaian media landscape.

He was the Director of Radio at Oman FM, a subsidiary of Kencity Media Limited.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend the mass are Dr Boadi Nyamekye, and Dr Joyce Aryee.

Also, the Harmonius Chorale and other other famed musicians such as the Tagoe Sisters, Joe Beechem and Uncle Ato, will be there to perform.

Harmony in remembrance

The mass service dubbed: ‘Harmony In Remembrance of a Broadcast Legend- The Life and Legacies of Wofa K. K,’ will take place from 7am to 7pm at the precincts of Oman FM where the late broadcast journalist was plying his trade until his untimely death.

Profile

Born on October 16, 1970, Wofa K. K’s leadership significantly impacted the operational activities of multiple radio stations in the country.

His professional journey spans various roles and responsibilities.

He was one time the Head of Political Desk at Multimedia and served as a News Editor at Adom FM.

His tenure as the Vice Dean of the Presidential Press Corps reflects his commitment to excellence in media and journalism.

Additionally, his remarkable contributions to academia as a Research Assistant in the Linguistics Department at the University of Ghana, Legon, is highly recognised.

As the Executive Chairman of MM Global Limited and the Executive Director of Pathos-AIB Limited, Wofa K. K demonstrated his capacity for strategic leadership and business acumen.

Throughout his professional career, he faced challenges typical of the dynamics of the media industry but he showed professionalism in the discharge of his duty.

Wofa K. K. is survived by his wife and four children.