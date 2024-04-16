Document to guide mission schools validated

Daniel Kenu & Samuel Ohene Ewur Apr - 16 - 2024 , 08:24

The National Peace Council (NPC) has validated a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide guidelines for private and government assisted mission schools to promote a safe learning environment and religious tolerance in schools.

The drafting of the MoU, which started in 2021, in partnership with various stakeholders in the education space aims, among others, to ensure that no student is hindered by religion in the pursuit of his/her academic dreams.

It would also enable students who choose mission schools to understand the culture, values, ethos, rules and regulations in those schools. Others are respecting prescribed uniforms and mode of dressing of mission-based schools.

The ultimate intent of the document is to ensure that students can freely express themselves without fear of being attacked or intimidated on religious grounds.

Fasting

The agreement further stated that students should be allowed to fast in schools after being granted permission by parents prior to the beginning of Ramadan. It, however, said that a school should not be held responsible for any effect of the fast on a student’s health.

Students are also enjoined to abide by all school policies and guidelines as contained in the agreement. The final document is expected to be submitted to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for endorsement for it to take full effect next academic year.

Briefing

The Chairperson of Complaints and Conflicts Committee of the National Peace Council, Joana Adzoa Opare, told the media that the final draft would also be made available to all key stakeholders before implementation.

She said the idea was to develop a working framework to serve as a guide to ensure sustainable peace in schools. Ms Opare said the NPC was guided by previous happenings in some senior high schools, especially over issues of fasting and the wearing of hijab by Muslim students.

She said there was the need to promote peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance in mission schools. "We have met with the Education Minister on two occasions over these issues, and he has promised to work on it.

"We are doing these so that there would be a document to speak to, in schools,” Ms Opare added.