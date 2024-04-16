2nd Phase Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange progresses steadily

Juliet Akyaa Safo Apr - 16 - 2024 , 08:15

Work on the reconstruction of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle in Accra into a three-tier interchange is 86 per cent complete, the Resident Engineer for the project, Antwi Owusu Sekyere, has said.

Advertisement

Mr Sekyere, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in an exclusive interview, said the remaining 14 per cent involved ground-level works such as the construction of drains and some roads around the project site.

"The major item left for the next two weeks include the drain towards Korle Bu and Kaneshie," he added. Mr Sekyere said work resumed in February this year when funds were released after the government’s successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year.

When the Daily Graphic visited the site last week, work was progressing steadily as technical staff and casual workers were busy fixing the drains in front of the Royal House Chapel and the steel superstructure for the bridge.

Also, the heavy traffic which used to build up around the construction site when work resumed a few weeks ago was no more. The second phase, a third-tier flyover stretching from the Awudome Cemetery to the Abossey Okai Central Mosque, will ensure the smooth movement of motorists from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to Korle Bu and vice-versa.

In April, last year, the engineer attributed the delay of works to the government's negotiations with the IMF. The project's suspension created inconveniences for motorists and pedestrians, especially anytime it rained.

Deadline

Mr Sekyere said although they were previously working towards a November/December deadline this year, they were now focused on meeting the September 2024 deadline given by the contractor to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, when he visited the site in March this year.

On traffic congestion, he said it was caused by the intermittent diversions by the contractor, but said they were working with the police to help address the situation. Mr Sekyere said they also level the roads whenever it went bad, including watering them to reduce dust in the area and so, “We are pleading with motorists to bear with us”.

Background

Construction of the second phase of the interchange started in February 2021. The first phase was completed in November 2022, five months ahead of schedule, and it involved the construction of the second-tier interchange from the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie — East to West.

It also involved the construction of two (5 x 2 metre) 550-metre viaducts and ramps between the Graphic Road and the Dr Busia Highway (Kaneshie-Mallam Road).