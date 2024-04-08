Desist from illegal mining, embrace community mining - Birim North DCE to Akyem Ntronang youth

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:30

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North in the Eastern Region, Raymond Nana Damptey, has urged the youth of Akyem Ntronang to desist from illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said they should rather be involved in community mining, an initiative of the government to make their lives better. He said Ntronang, a small community near New Abirem, the district capital, had been benefiting from community mining since its introduction in the district.

Mr Damptey said that at a community engagement with the youth of the town last Tuesday which was organised by the assembly to address issues of illegal mining and its negative effects on communities in the area.

The event was held as a result of a press statement issued by the youth of the town, alleging that licensed miners in the area had been involved in illegal mining activities within the community while the district assembly and relevant organisations looked on.

DISEC

Mr Damptey, who was accompanied to the gathering by officials of the District Security Council (DISEC), noted that the engagement had become necessary to educate and enlighten the chiefs and people of Ntronang about the duties of the assembly concerning mining.

The Akyem Ntronang community members

The DCE said the best solution to avoid all allegations of illegal mining was for the community members to embrace community mining which had proved to be safe, effective and sustainable.

Nana Damptey warned that apart from being dangerous, illegal mining destroyed the ecology and polluted water bodies. He noted that because of that, the youth of the area should not be involved in illegal mining but rather show interest in community mining.

Request

Meanwhile, the Chief of Akyem Ntronang, Nana Asiedu Akora II, has requested the DCE to remove all miners from the community and also ensure an immediate stoppage of mining operations in the community.

He further directed that all lands that had been destroyed in the area be reclaimed before sending the miners away. Nana Akora also called on the Minerals Commission and other relevant institutions to ensure a thorough education on the proceeds, methods and benefits of community mining.

He also called for regular supervision of both the small-scale and the community mining in the area. For his part, the leader of the youth in the community, Nana Yaw Agyenim Boateng, emphasised that the community, especially the youth was not against community mining but that people introduced by the district assembly were engaged in illegal mining activities.

He claimed that the community had not benefited from community mining for years.

Writer's email: [email protected]