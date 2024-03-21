Previous article: Two treatment plants on River Pra face possible shut down due to illegal mining

Daniel Appiah launches book to inspire humanity at 2024 Dreamers Conference

Beatrice Laryea Mar - 21 - 2024 , 14:35

A life-changing and practical motivational book meant to uplift individuals and propel them towards achieving their dreams have been launched in Accra.

The book written by the CEO of Dreams Focus International, Daniel Appiah and titled “CEO’s Booster Shots”, also serves as a source of motivation to assist others during life’s challenges.

Launching the 175-page booklet at the second edition of the Dreamers Conference at the British Council in Accra, Mr Appiah said the collection of inspirational quotes in the book, stemmed from his original work and was inspired by real life experiences, creativity, motivation, as well as natural thoughts.

He said his journey into motivating people began early when his father gifted him two books – “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale and “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill.

Mr Appiah recounted that delving into the principles of those two books at an early age positively impacted his academic and social life.

“Over time, I honed the skills of advising others based on these principles, finding inspiration to overcome adversities,” he said.

“Throughout my academic journey, I continued to develop this skill by immersing myself in motivational literature and videos. This knowledge fueled my desire to inspire others through daily words of wisdom, motivational quotes and inspirational messages."

Dreamers Conference

This year, the Dreamers Conference lined-up highly-motivated speakers, who shared the stories of their lives with primary focus on their childhood days, education and careers.

Themed “Innovate to Elevate: Unleashing the Power of Experience,” the conference was aimed at inspiring the participants and to empower them to strive for their aspirations and live their dreams.

The speakers were Head of Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Ghana, Prof. Patrick Amoateng, Head of Personal Banking at Prudential Bank, Florence Addoquaye, Financial Controller at Consolidated Bank Ghana, Dr Joseph Ciici Arthur and Senior Pediatric Surgeon at University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Shina Adefarakan.

Poor background

Prof Amoateng, who shared insights into his academic journey said he hoped the gathering would be encouraged that no matter their backgrounds, they could excel with determination.

He said despite coming from a poor background, he was able to pursue his education to a higher level and rose to become a professor.

He recounted how he had to walk for more than 8 kilometres to reach school during his Senior High School days.

Mr Amoateng mentioned that his school had a motto: “sow in tears and reap in joy” and it was this motto that inspired him to work hard to reach his goals.

“There’s nothing that you set your mind to that you cannot accomplish. I was the first to go to the university in my family and I was the first to be a pharmacist in my hometown,” he said.

“So my take home message is that no matter where you are from, don’t despise your poor background.

That is actually something you can start with. Don’t only dream. Get up and chase your dreams,” he said.

Elevation

For her part, Florence Addoquaye mentioned that despite losing her mother at an early age, she fought her way through life to get to where she is today as a working class executive.

She noted that, most people desired to be elevated but they are not ready to go the extra mile to be elevated in their fields of endeavours.

She mentioned three factors required for elevation – hard work, humility and resilience saying people who get noticed were those who do more that they were expected to do.

“At my first day at work, I was given the responsibility of managing stores but I did not complain. I accepted the challenge and saw it as an opportunity. It is our attitude towards challenged that will determine whether we will be elevated or not,” she said.

“When you work hard, when you are humble and resilient, people notice and when there is an opportunity, they will remember you,” she added.

Unique abilities

Dr Adefarakan urged the participants to find their unique abilities and work hard to sharpen it.

He said even though a person may be talented, he or she should be ready and willing to work hard to achieve their dreams.

“We all have unique abilities and there is something that we all can do. There is a plan for everyone but you just need to find out what your unique abilities are. As I was growing up, I was interested in the sciences and That was how I ended up as a medical doctor.”

“You really need to be committed to your future. Choose skill over money and chose one thing that you can be an expert in as you study,” he advised the participants.

The over three-hour conference ended with a question and answer session where participants were given the opportunities to find answers to some of the nagging questions about chasing their dreams.