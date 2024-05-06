Conflicts derailing development in Upper East — Regional Minister

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey May - 06 - 2024 , 09:19

The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has expressed worry about how the numerous chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts continue to derail development in the region.

“I must admit that the region is not only complex but varied with conflicts, which has become an impediment and preventing its progress for the ultimate benefit of the ordinary people,” he stressed.

He said that the region was yearning for the needed development and that it was important for the unending conflicts, particularly the Bawku conflict, to be nipped in the bud so that the required growth and development could be achieved.

Dr Salih was speaking during courtesy calls on some paramount chiefs and their elders, as part of a tour since assuming office as the new Regional Minister last Tuesday. The minister, who was accompanied by some members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), called on paramount chiefs in Navrongo, Kologo, Naaga and Sandema respectively.

He called for an end to all conflicts dotted across the region to pave the way for lasting peace to prevail, saying: “It is only in the arena of peace that people, including investors, will be ready to invest in the region.”

He asked for the support and cooperation of all and sundry, particularly chiefs, towards tackling the myriad of challenges confronting the region and stressed that both political and traditional rulers needed to come together to address the problems in the region.

He stated that the chiefs and elders, together with queen mothers, were endowed with a wealth of experience and wisdom that could be tapped into to drive the progress of the region.

Notwithstanding the fact that he would have a short period of stay as the Regional Minister, Dr Salih promised to bring everyone on board to bring the required development to the region.

“In the history of the region, I want to be counted as one of the ministers who made a lot of impact in the lives of the people, despite working for a short period,” he indicated, noting: “I will operate an open-door administration so that together we can work to achieve the aspiration of the people.”

The Overlord of the Builsa Traditional Area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, commended the minister for the visit, saying it would strengthen their relations towards the growth of the traditional area.

He urged him to remind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his promise to see to the completion of the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiesi road to improve transportation and to bring relief to motorists.

Further, he appealed for the commissioning of a newly constructed military base in the town so that the facility could be put to use to improve security within the area.

The paramount chiefs of Kologo and Naaga, Naba Clifford Abagina Asobayire III and Naba Bosingo Olando A. Awini III, both expressed worry about the bad state of the road leading to both towns.

For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, expressed concern about a legal tussle and happenings hampering the smooth administration at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS).

