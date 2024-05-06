Methodist Bishop of Accra lays foundation stone for church building

The Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a church building for the Good News Methodist Church in the Kaneshie North Circuit.

The church building, when completed, would also have a church hall and offices. Joined by the Synod Secretary of the Accra Diocese, Very Rev. Doris Saah; the Lay Chairman of Accra Diocese, Joseph Eduam; the Superintendent Minister of the Kaneshie North Circuit, Very Rev. Bennett Ato Wilson, and other ministers who have played significant roles in the church, the Rt Rev. Bortey laying the foundation prayed that God granted them the help so that the work which they had begun might be carried on without hindrance and brought to a happy end in His own time.

He also asked that when the building was completed, it would stand in strength and beauty and the glory of the Lord would dwell in it forever. “Establish this foundation stone and prosper the work to which we have set our hands. Defend from every harm, those who labour with their hands on this church building, so that there would be no accident or loss of life.

“May the people who will gather in this church for your worship receive the dwelling of the Holy Spirit and become living temples, testifying of your love and service to the world,” he said.

Earlier in a sermon on the theme, “Chosen by God,” Right Rev. Bortey said it was just by God’s grace that they found themselves being called children of God. He urged the congregation to allow Jesus into their lives in order to transform them.

The church building project

In a brief presentation on the church building project, a Society Steward of Good News Methodist Church, Bright Eric Quansah, said the church began as a prayer group in the later part of 1998.

Upon approval from the leaders meeting of its mother society, Good Shepherd Methodist Church, the prayer group was converted to a nursery society in 2003 and held its maiden church service on January 26, 2003.

He said under the leadership of the then minister-in-charge of the church, the Very Rev. Dr Eric Asante-Danquah, the church was inaugurated as a full society of the Methodist Church on January 31, 2016.

He said after worshipping in the old chapel for over six years and attaining a society status, the members and the entire leadership of the church decided to put up a befitting permanent place of worship, the sod-cutting, which was done on June 12, 2016.

He expressed gratitude to all the Superintendent Ministers and ministers of the Methodist Church Ghana who have served in the Kaneshie North Circuit and the Good News Society, as well as all those who had contributed in diverse ways to bringing the church to its current status.

Citations were presented to some members of the church who contributed significantly to the foundation stone-laying ceremony.