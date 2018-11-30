Colleges of Education closed down over CETAG strike

Colleges of Education have been directed to close down and allow students to go home following the more than 25 days strike by tutors
.
The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) in consultation with the Ministry of Education on Friday directed all Principals of 46 Colleges of Education to release their students to go home.
The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who confirmed the development to Graphic Online said the colleges would reopen after the
“Until we are able to deal with the issue, the students will be home,” he said, adding that government was willing to resolve the issue with CETAG.
Mr Assafuah told Graphic Online that as part of government’s efforts at resolving the impasse, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) met the leadership of CETAG on Thursday, November 29,
However, he said, the CETAG leadership said they will only call off the strike after their November salaries, book and research allowances have been paid.
He added that government was unwilling to pay their November salaries and allowances because governments
Mr Assafuah said CETAG is demanding over 100 per cent increment in their Market Premium, book and research allowances, however,
Background
CETAG has been negotiating their market premium, book and research allowances with the government since 2012.
Following a disagreement, CETAG declared a strike at the beginning of November 2018, which has affected all the 46 public colleges of education in the country.
As a
CETAG has described the decision by
Since Colleges of Education were upgraded to the status of universities in 2016, tutors at the colleges have been demanding conditions of service similar to that of their colleagues in the universities.