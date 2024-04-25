Chiefs, people of Tatale mourn death of Paramount Chief

Daily Graphic Apr - 25 - 2024 , 12:04

The Chiefs and people of the Tatale Traditional Area in the Tatale/Sanguli district in the Northern Region are mourning the death of the Paramount Chief of the area, Obore Gariba Yankosor II, who passed away on March 21, 2024, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. He was 81.

Advertisement

The late chief was enskinned by the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in the Northern Region in October 2001 and reigned for 23 years.

Statement

In a statement signed and issued by the Head of the Family of Obore Yankosor II, Kwame Chinchimbar, the late chief was described as a father of all tribes in the area, a man of peace and a unifier.

As a result, the statement said the chief won three peace awards for his exemplary leadership.

Dagbon Traditional Council

The late Obore Yankosor was a member of the Dagbon Traditional Council, the Northern Region House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs respectively.

“He was loved by Ya-Na Abukari I, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom because of his honesty, hard work and love for peace,” the statement said, adding that preparations were underway for his burial and the installation of a regent for the area.