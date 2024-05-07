Bridging gender gap in STEM education crucial — District Education Director

The District Director of Education for South Tongu, Celestine Kosi-Agordo, has said bridging the gender gap in the study of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is no longer a matter of simply ensuring equality, as it is a crucial necessity for nation building.

Mrs Kosi-Agordo said it was now critical that the gender gap was bridged because the country found itself in a world in which technology was the driver and backbone of innovation.

“So, it is not just a matter of equality but of necessity. The perspectives, creativity, and intelligence of women are indispensable in driving technological advancement,” She reiterated.

The District Director if Education was addressing an assembly of over 600 students and teachers from public and private schools across the South Tongu District attending the Girls Tech World Conference, held at Sogakope in the Volta Region over the weekend.

The Girls Tech World Conference, the first-ever kids’ technology forum in the district, was convened and hosted by Raddy School (Sogakope) in collaboration with Child In Tech company, and was sponsored by Kumasi City Mall.

Mrs Kosi-Agordo said it was the unambiguous mission of the Ghana Education Service to dismantle the barriers that prevented girls from accessing and excelling in technology.

“We must foster an environment where every girl believes in her ability to code, to innovate, and to lead. We must support their journey with resources, mentorship, and, above all, the unwavering belief in their capabilities,” she stressed.

She said women were naturally talented and able to provide new insights and problem-solving solutions to male-dominated industries. They (women) bring their expertise on board to promote growth and rapid development in any field of work effectively so it is very essential for women and girls to be fully involved in the IT world to bridge the gap between them and their male counterparts, she emphasised.

“The "Girls-Tech World" programme is more than just an event; it is a commitment to nurturing the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Together, we can ensure that our girls not only participate in the world of technology but also pave new paths for those who follow,” she added.

During the four-hour session, a team of resource persons and specialists in the tech and education sectors took the students through tailored presentations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Financial Technology and basic computer knowledge among others.

The 19-year-old CEO of Child In Tech, Ekua Essah, whose outfit partnered with Raddy School to hold the conference, shared personal experiences and insights with the students, urging girls particularly to be self-confident and aspire for the best in every endeavour.

The Proprietress of Raddy School and convener and host of the conference, Nayram Kyei-Mensah, told reporters later that she was highly impressed with the level of commitment demonstrated by the local education authorities, the various schools in the district and their teachers towards the success of the maiden Girl Tech Conference in Sogakope.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders whose contribution made this inaugural conference such a resounding success. Here is to fostering a future generation of tech leaders in Sogakope and beyond,” Mrs. Kyei-Mensah said.