Klefe-Demete pursues Sustainable Development Goal 6

May - 07 - 2024

What began as a public place of convenience for Klefe-Demete in the Ho municipality 11 years ago came to a standstill for almost seven years due to the lack of funds.

However, an economist, Samuel Ledo, and an entrepreneur, Senyo Hosi, two illustrious sons of the community, revived the project a few years ago with their own resources which they completed this year.

The 24-seater water closet facility, built at a cost of GH¢200,000, was handed over to the people last Saturday amid pomp and circumstance. Mr Ledo said the move was in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 for the community.

The SDG 6 indicates the importance of achieving clean water and sanitation for all.

Individual contribution

He said public water closets testified to what public-spirited individuals and communities could do to supplement government’s development. He entreated the people to handle the facility with a culture of maintenance to uplift the status of Klefe-Demete to a higher social and development pedestal.

“We hope this will totally bring to an end open defecation in Klefe-Demete,” he added. Mr Ledo and Mr Hosi have also pledged to settle the water bills of the public toilet for the next two years.

He later presented detergents, toiletries and brooms for the facility which has 12 units each for males and females, and an office. An elder of the community, Very Reverend Yao Ledo, appealed to the people to willingly pay the agreed fee for the use of the facility to ensure its regular maintenance and a high standard of cleanliness at the place.