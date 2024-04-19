Book on The Gambia post-electoral dispute unveiled in Accra

A new book that delves into the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the December 2016 post-electoral dispute in The Gambia has been launched in Accra.

The 459-paged book explores the connection of the dispute with the overall peace and security architecture of the community. Signifying a groundbreaking attempt to establish a vital linkage, the manuscript explores the legal response of ECOWAS and the African Union to conflict situations on the African continent with the aim to promote regional stability for effective integration and development.

New knowledge

The Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, who chaired the book launch last Wednesday, said the book highlighted the institutional transformation of ECOWAS into a promoter of a rules-based system anchored on democratic norms and the rule of law.

Also present at the launch was a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in-charge of Political and Economic matters, Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in-charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, and a Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, did a virtual review of the book.

Insights

The book also provides insights into the interaction between pro-democracy interventions and the prohibition of the use of force under the UN Charter, reconciling legal principles with the evolving norm of Responsibility to Protect (R2P).

The book draws parallels with experiences from other regional and continental organisations such as the European Union, regarding compliance with community laws and jurisprudence.

Identifying weaknesses in ECOWAS' governance architecture, the manuscript offers lessons learned from the peaceful resolution of The Gambia’s post-electoral dispute and presents recommendations for future actions.

The work aims to fill existing gaps in knowledge and literature on the subject, serving as a valuable reference for policymakers, academia and students interested in contemporary issues in public international law within the ECOWAS sub-region.

The book is expected to contribute significantly to understanding the dynamics of regional peace and security interventions, shedding light on the evolving role of regional organisations in conflict resolution and promoting democratic norms in Africa.

About author

Senalor K. Yawlui, LLM (London), MA (Accra), PhD (Paris), Barrister, was formerly Adjunct Lecturer in public international law and international trade and investment law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Faculty of Law, Accra.

As a career diplomat, he is currently serving as Deputy Head of Mission/Permanent Representative of Ghana to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, and Ghana's legal expert to the International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, The Netherlands, for the period: October 2022-October 2026.