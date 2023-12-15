Assemblies of God, Ghana to plant churches, build centenary city project

Chris Nunoo Dec - 15 - 2023 , 07:52

The Assemblies of God is to plant 12,000 churches and build a centenary city project to mark 100 years of the church in Ghana.

The church also intends to embark on an aggressive evangelism and membership growth.

The General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam, made this known when he led the Executive Presbytery Officers of Assemblies of God, Ghana to pay an official visit to the headquarters of the Assemblies of God in Springfield, Missouri, USA.

Invitation

The journey was at the invitation of the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, USA, Rev Doug Clay, who doubles as the Vice-Chairman of the World Assemblies of God.

Other members of the Ghanaian delegation were the Assistant General Superintendent, Rev Dr Godwin Tito Agyei; the General Treasurer, Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba; the Senior Pastor of Jesus Power Assemblies of God in Columbus, Ohio, Apostle Bismark Akomea, and the Head of Operations at the Headquarters of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Dr Freeman Tete.

Rev Wengam and the team also toured the US Foreign Missions office, Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, World Prayer Centre and World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

The Ghana delegation further held fruitful discussions with their US counterparts on missions, church planting, leadership development and the need to deepen the collaboration between the two churches.

Stronger ties

During the meeting, the General Superintendant of the AG, Ghana gave an update on the state of the church in Ghana and the vision of the present administration which, he said, included aggressive membership growth, evangelism and the planting of 12, 000 churches.

ev Wengam also said the church would build a centenary city project to mark 100 years of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

He also thanked the US Assemblies of God for being the “human instruments God used to start the first Assemblies of God Church in Ghana in 1931, as well as sending over 100 missionaries to serve the country.”

At the Evangel University, which is one of the 15 universities owned by USA Assemblies of God, Rev Dr Wengam requested for its affiliation with the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Ghana and this was accepted.

The Ghanaian delegation also toured Africa’s Hope, a resource centre established to equip African theological seminaries.

Africa’s Hope, which is headed by a veteran missionary, Rev Randy Tarr, is currently funding two library projects at the north and south campuses of Assemblies of God, Ghana Theological Seminary.

The wife of the General Superintendent of the US Assemblies of God, Gail Clay, and her Ghanaian counterpart, Monica Wengam, also held a private meeting on the sidelines to discuss issues about ministers’ wives and women’s ministry.