Memorial service held for Akoto Ampaw

Justice Agbenorsi Dec - 15 - 2023 , 08:03

Leaders of civil society organisations (CSOs), the legal fraternity, family, friends, admirers and sympathisers last Wednesday gathered to reminisce and pay tribute to the well-known human rights activist and lawyer, Anthony Akoto Ampaw.

At a memorial service to honour the Ghanaian lawyer, famous for offering pro bono services, various personalities took turns to recollect and extol the lawyer’s impact on student activism, the fight for press freedom, human, civil and political rights, among other endeavours.

Dedicating over half a century of his life to the cause of promoting social justice, human rights, democracy and freedom on the continent, Mr Akoto Ampaw, popularly known as “Sheey Sheey” passed away on October 20, 2023, aged 73.

Eulogies

As part of the occasion, which was held at the National Theatre, short film documentaries narrating the life of Mr Akoto Ampaw, were shown, while some dignitaries eulogised the activist in their tributes.

Some dignitaries at the service. Pictures: ERNEST KODZI

They included the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torknornoo; Media expert, Professor Kwame Karikari; Social activist and renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt; Social Justice activist, Dr Yao Graham, among others.

The Winneba Youth Choir, National Dance Company, and Spoken Word artist, Nana Asaase, performed intermittently to console the gathering.

The Chief Justice, who served on the Law Reform Commission with Sheey Sheey, described him as a legal practitioner whose processes were well researched and relevant.

“His work had absolute integrity and his citation could be relied on.

“We share the sorrow of his family because we have all been affected because he had so much to give,” Justice Torkornoo said.

Credentials

Prof. Karikari said as a student, Sheey Sheey’s mates and teachers at the then Law Faculty of the University of Ghana could attest to his above-average academic credentials.

“Yet, though a serious bookworm, Sheey Sheey made time to play football for the university.

Even more significant for social progress, as a student he immersed himself in the major political concerns of the times.

He played leadership roles in the student movement's unyielding opposition,” he said.

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, niece of Akoto Ampaw, reading the family tribute

At the personal social level, Prof. Karikari described Akoto Ampaw as generous to many people, young and old, with wise counsel to solve personal problems the same way he offered help to so many needy people, especially free professional legal service.

“We, your comrades and friends in the struggle for freedom and dignity will miss you every day and every hour.

May your life’s work inspire many young ones to carry forth the ideals of freedom, progressive solidarity, concern for and defence of the oppressed and a life of knowledge and truth,” he said.

Partner and Head of Chambers at the Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co, Alex Quaynor, said Mr Akoto Ampaw, who joined the chamber in 1993, made significant inputs in over 90 per cent of constitutional cases, particularly those in relation to freedom of the press.

“Since Nana Addo left office, Mr Akoto Ampaw has contributed greatly to training lawyers, some of whom have moved on to establish their own chambers,” he said.

Trades Union

In a remark on behalf of the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo revealed that all cases Mr Akoto Ampaw handled were done for free.

“At the TUC, we remember him as a true comrade who has worked tirelessly as our lawyer, but never charged a dime for his services.

“We will also remember him who always advised us not to take union issues to court,” Dr Otoo said.

Media freedom

The Executive Director, Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah; Director of the Africa Office, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Mina Mensah; Mr Pratt, and former President of the Gambian Press Union, highlighted the roles Sheey Sheey played towards press freedom on the continent.

“Activism is not just a title, but a commitment to fight for what is right,” Ms Mensah said.

Family

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, who read a tribute on behalf of the family, said her uncle was not only a great luminary, but also a family man who never missed any gathering.

“He was our patriarch and he never hesitated to offer advice or lend a helping hand.

“Along with his sisters, my late mothers, they created a space for true intellectual stimulation.

“Uncle had the rare gift of making everyone feel valued, even in moments of disagreement he never demeaned, but enlightened,” she said.