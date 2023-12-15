Barstow School donates to Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital

Diana Mensah Dec - 15 - 2023 , 07:46

The Barstow School has donated assorted items worth thousands of cedis, to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

The items included packs of toilet rolls, jumbo tissues, packs of mineral water, packs of soft drinks, packs of diapers, boxes of wipes and packs of paper juice.

Others included boxes of biscuits, gallons of liquid soap, sacks of powdered soap, buckets of powdered soap, gallons of sanitiser, gallons of cleaning disinfectant, gallons of cleaning bleach, boxes of cleaning bleach and gallons of Antiseptic.

With the support of the parents, the schoolchildren raised the funds to support the hospital in the control of infections and improve the hospitality and hygienic conditions of the hospital environment.

Ceremony

At a brief presentation ceremony, the Manager Director (MD) of the school, Albert Arthur, said the donation was a corporate social responsibility of the school to support the operations of the hospital, adding: “This is done to celebrate the thanksgiving service of the school in November every year.”

Mr Arthur said the institution was committed to contributing significantly to the development of the communities in which they operated.

He said the management of the school chose to donate to the hospital for being one of the few children's facilities in the country with the most referrals and added that “we manage children and that is what we do best so we are concerned about the welfare of children”.

The MD further explained that the initiative was also a way of imbibing the virtues of charity and love donation in the children.

The Chairperson of Barstow Community Foundation, Gloria Donkor Agambile, said the fund was launched last year to support the social activities of the school and added that “the foundation together with the school had come up with the idea to donate to this hospital”.

The nonprofit organisation, she said, aimed to build a better community, and enrich and create opportunities that would enhance the quality of life of people.

She said the project was also geared towards improving the lives of children and fostering a culture of charity for young learners of the school.

Appreciation

A Senior Specialist Paediatrician, Margaret Neizer, who received the items on behalf of the management of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the school, pointing out that the items constituted some of the basic needs of the hospital.

“The donation has come at the right time and would go a long way to reduce the pressure and burden of the caregivers,” she added.

She assured the school that the items would reach the beneficiaries and be efficiently used for the right purposes for the benefit of patients and staff.

Mrs Neizer added that the doors of the hospital were always open to all those capable of supporting it.