Amnesty International launches campaign to protect protesters

Emelia Ennin Abbey & Mary Owusu Mar - 28 - 2024 , 10:33

Amnesty international has launched a campaign aimed at ensuring that protestors assemble safely and without discrimination.

The campaign, dubbed “Protect the protest”, is to ensure that protestors are protected from interference by state authorities, including the police and national security forces. Aimed at defending the fundamental right to protest, the campaign is part of Amnesty International’s efforts to expose the violation of the right to protest, and to support movements worldwide that strive for positive change.

The campaign also seeks to send a message to governments that protesters should be protected, and to remove unnecessary barriers and restrictions to peaceful protest.

Endorsement

Speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the launch of the campaign, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Diana Asona Dapaah, highlighted the constitutional backing for the right to protest, citing Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution as a cornerstone that recognised the freedom of assembly and speech.

She said the President, being a pioneer in advocating the right to protest, endorsed the freedom of assembly and stood firmly behind Amnesty International Ghana in its endeavours.

She also reiterated the Office of the Attorney-General’s mandate to uphold all tenets of fundamental human rights. She congratulated Amnesty International Ghana on its advocacy efforts, with assurances of continued support from the President and the Office of the Attorney-General.

Protecting rights

The Board Chairman of Amnesty International, Francis Nyantakyi, who launched the campaign, said protest was an invaluable way to speak truth to power. Throughout history, he said, protests had been the driving force behind some of the most powerful social movements.

He observed, however, that the rights of protestors were under attack and must be protected. Highlighting the increasing global challenges to the fundamental right of protestors, he cited instances where dissenting voices had been silenced and peaceful protests had been met with excessive force.





The campaign, he said, was aimed at pushing back against draconian laws, surveillance, censorship and other threats that undermined the right to protest. He said the campaign sought to mobilise grass-roots support, engage in legal advocacy, and raise public awareness to counter efforts aimed at stifling dissent and suppressing voices of change.

"We refuse to be silenced," Mr Nyantakyi declared, as he rallied support from the media, civil society, the citizenry and other segments of society. The Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Genevieve Parrington, recounted an incident during a protest in September 2023, where grievances over economic hardships spurred Ghanaians to take to the streets and 49 individuals, including journalists and lawyers, were arrested amid allegations of police brutality.

She also referenced recent protests in Dakar in Senegal, where citizens rallied for free and fair elections, saying it reinforced the notion that protests could instigate positive change.

She underscored the evolving nature of protests in Africa, driven by socio-economic grievances such as unemployment, corruption and inadequate infrastructure.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by protesters globally, she stressed the campaign's adherence to international human rights standards and Ghana's constitutional provisions.

Looking ahead to Ghana's upcoming elections and anticipating a surge in protests, she emphasised the need for preparedness among all stakeholders. She reiterated Amnesty International Ghana's unwavering dedication to protecting the right to protest and ensuring a safe environment for civic engagement.

The launch featured a video on recent instances where protests morphed into clashes between authorities and demonstrators. During a panel discussion, four discussants, namely human rights activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor; the Head of Humanities and Social Science at the Ashesi University, Prof. Maame A. S. Mensah-Bonsu; a former Board Chairman of Amnesty International, Prof. Vincent Adzahile Mensah, and a journalist, Brigit Otoo, emphasised the collective nature of the fight to defend democracy and uphold the right to protest.

They called for resolute commitment to stand against injustice and oppression, and to ensure that the right to protest was preserved for future generations.